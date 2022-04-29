Economy

18:46 29.04.2022

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

1 min read
Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to maintain gas prices for households at the current level, as well as benefits for enterprises important for defense, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today we are making a decision that gas prices for households will remain unchanged. There is no increase. UAH 8 per cubic meter, as it was," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

He also said the preferential price will be valid for enterprises that perform vital functions to ensure the defense capability of Ukraine.

Tags: #gas #prices
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 26.04.2022
Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

12:38 26.04.2022
Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

17:24 25.04.2022
Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

14:05 15.04.2022
Economy Ministry recalculates actual gas sales price in March to $1,005/1,000 cubic meters

Economy Ministry recalculates actual gas sales price in March to $1,005/1,000 cubic meters

12:25 08.04.2022
GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

17:31 07.04.2022
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

21:41 06.04.2022
Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

12:53 06.04.2022
Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

11:00 06.04.2022
EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

15:23 04.04.2022
Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

Ukraine receives official status in ENTSO-E

UK cancels duties on goods from Ukraine – press release

Energoatom receives permission to commission spent nuclear fuel storage

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

LATEST

Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

Henkel resumes production in Ukraine at two plants

Ukraine receives grant of EUR 88.5 mln from World Bank Trust Fund

Corteva Agriscience leaves Russian market due to war in Ukraine

Ukraine plans to attract loans of EUR 200 mln from Italy, EUR 150 mln from Germa

Save Ukrainian Culture foundation starts accepting donations in cryptocurrency to protect world cultural heritage monuments

Over 400 new enterprises appear in Rivne region during war

Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance

Number of Ukrainians returning to work growing rapidly, 39% remain unemployed

Nova Poshta plans to resume construction of terminal in Odesa, still plans to launch airline this year

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD