Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to maintain gas prices for households at the current level, as well as benefits for enterprises important for defense, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today we are making a decision that gas prices for households will remain unchanged. There is no increase. UAH 8 per cubic meter, as it was," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

He also said the preferential price will be valid for enterprises that perform vital functions to ensure the defense capability of Ukraine.