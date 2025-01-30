Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:20 30.01.2025

Pork prices stable, to continue to remain at level of UHA 74-75/kg – analysts

Live weight pork prices have remained unchanged for the third week in a row and are UAH 74-75/kg, the Association of Pig Breeders of Ukraine reported based on the results of weekly monitoring.

"Based on the results of trades last week, most live hog market operators continued to purchase slaughter-grade pigs at prices within the range of UAH 74-75/kg. Although there are occasional quotes of UAH 1/kg higher and lower than indicated, as in the previous week, they usually tend to gravitate towards the indicated corridor. The average weighted price per kilogram has stabilized at the level of UAH 74.2/kg," analysts note.

According to their information, meat processors are experiencing increased pressure on the prices of chilled pork carcasses amid active competition due to seasonally weak sales. On the other hand, the sluggish trade is compensated by the limited supply of live bait, which is indicated not only in the east and center, but also in the western regions. Some operators believe that this will further keep purchase prices at the achieved level, the Association summarized.

