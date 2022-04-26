Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Poland's Ministry of the Interior has imposed sanctions against Russian gas companies Gazprom and Novatek, as well as the latter's Krakow-based subsidiary Novatek Green Energy Sp. z o.o., the ministry said.

The sanctions against Novatek call for the freezing of assets and the exclusion of its Krakow subsidiary from government procurements.

The sanctions against Gazprom, which owns a 48% stake in STG EuRoPol GAZ SA, a Polish company that is a co-owner of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, call for freezing rights to shares and other securities, as well as dividends.