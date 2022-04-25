Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Following the preservation of the current electricity tariffs for the population, the Government of Ukraine intends to make a decision allowing suppliers not to raise gas tariffs, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"As for the future, we have a clear understanding and the government's decision not to increase electricity prices, not to increase gas prices, to fix these prices, and we will comply with this, we will observe this,"Hetmantsev said on the Ukraine 24 channel.

At the same time, he noted that such decisions are aimed at preventing the growth of debts for utilities.

At the same time, according to him, appropriate decisions are also to be made regarding the problem of repayment of existing debts.

"As for the debt of the population, this is a more complex problem. There are many concepts on how to solve it, but one must be accepted and implemented, no matter how unpopular it may be," he said.

As reported, the government maintained the PSO effect on the electricity market for the population until the end of October 2022 and, accordingly, tariffs in the amount of UAH 1.44/kWh for a monthly consumption of 250 kWh inclusive and UAH 1.68/kWh above this figure.