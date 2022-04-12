Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy subsidized Ukrainian gas consumers for more than $1.3 billion in March and would be happy to receive assistance from international partners, head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said in an interview with CNN on Monday.

"We understand that during this war, many people cannot pay at all, and some cannot pay the full price for our services. We need to maintain infrastructure despite the missile attacks. Our costs have increased, but we cannot simply turn people off from some vital utilities such as heating, electricity and others," Vitrenko said.

According to him, about 90% of Ukrainian households depend on natural gas for heating, which is a challenge for the company during the war.

"This is also an economic problem, because at the moment it is more humanitarian aid than business. Only in March, Naftogaz subsidized Ukrainian clients in the amount of more than $1.3 billion," the official said.

Under these conditions, Vitrenko added, the company would be happy to help international partners save electricity and heating in Ukraine.

"Because it's important to make sure that those who stay in Ukraine, and we're talking about tens of millions of Ukrainians who are still here, they can get some critical supplies, and the Ukrainian utilities sector is very important in terms of, again, supporting Ukrainians here," he said.