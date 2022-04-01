Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

The Verkhovna Rada adopted at a first reading bill No. 7232, which provides for the application of a coefficient of 1.5 to the rates of corporate income tax, environmental tax, royalty and property tax for companies that refuse to leave the Russian market.

A total of 309 MPs backed the bill at the first reading on Friday, with the required 226 votes, Deputy Head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.