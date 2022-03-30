Economy

17:16 30.03.2022

Ukraine, IAEA establish regular dialogue that will lead to real results – Energy Minister

Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have established a regular dialogue that will result in practical results, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said following a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during his visit to the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP.

"We understood that the IAEA sees everything that is happening, it will continue to communicate. And it is very important that the technical assistance that Energoatom and the IAEA will consider in the future will take place. We have established a regular dialogue that will have a practical plane," Haluschenko said at a briefing at the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP on Wednesday, the video of which is at the disposal of Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that the key for Ukraine is the fulfillment of its obligations to comply with nuclear safety.

"And we see the way out of this situation as the liberation of our plants, the Chornobyl and Zaporizhia NPPs, from Russian invaders. And for our part, we will do everything to make this happen as quickly as possible," the minister stressed.

He also noted that Ukraine was aware of the plans of the Russians to seize the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP as well, and thanked the Ukrainian defenders for not allowing this.

Energoatom head Petro Kotin, for his part, noted that the presence of the IAEA Director General at the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP is evidence that no one will ever capture this station and it will always remain Ukrainian, "although the Rashists did everything to capture it."

Summing up the meeting with Grossi, he pointed out that very important issues were considered and ways of their solution were outlined. "Very important issues were discussed at the meeting, and we also outlined the ways in which we will move towards a way out of the current situation," the head of Energoatom explained.

The parties did not disclose other details.

At the same time, Kotin noted that the first financial assistance from the IAEA has already arrived. "Now we have already brought sets of good individual dosimeters and high-level dosimetric equipment," the head of the company specified.

As reported, on March 29, the visit of IAEA Director General Grossi to Ukraine began to resolve issues of providing support in ensuring nuclear safety.

