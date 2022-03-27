Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

Economy

Ukraine intends to apply to international companies that operate on the Ukrainian market and did not leave the Russian market after the start of the war tax rates on income and property with a coefficient of 1.5, the concept of the relevant bill was agreed upon by the committee on finance, taxation and customs policy, the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service said.

"We held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service on a bill on additional taxation in Ukraine for companies that receive income from the territory of the aggressor country. We agreed on the concept of the bill, according to which such companies will be subject to direct tax rates (on income and property) with a coefficient 1.5," Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the relevant committee, said on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

The bill will be registered next week, the parliamentarian added.

"Besides, companies will face some other tax incentives to stop tax financing of the state that destroys the country from which they at least receive income," Hetmantsev added.

