Moldova resumes international flights via Romania

Moldova has opened its airspace with the possibility of performing flights to the west, spokeswoman for the Moldovan Civil Aviation Authority Irina Bodolica told Interfax.

According to her, the decision was made following a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Airspace Management, whose members "after assessing the current security situation, decided to open part of the airspace so that passenger air transportation could be resumed." The decision to open airspace to the west comes into force on Monday at 12.00.

"This means that all air operators that operated regular flights at the Chisinau airport will be able to resume their activities in the near future. All flights will be possible only to the west - through Romania, since the airspace of Ukraine is closed, and therefore landing and take-off to the north, south and east cannot be performed. By opening this part of the airspace to the west, with Romania, it is possible to operate all regular flights that were made before the closure of the airspace, but with a change in the route of flights," Bodolica said.

The airspace of Moldova was closed on February 24, after the introduction of a state of emergency in the country in connection with the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.