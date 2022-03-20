Economy

14:32 20.03.2022

21 out of 22 large enterprises resume work in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

Medium and large-sized businesses have resumed work in Dnipropetrovsk region – 21 out of 22 large enterprises have started operating, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration has reported, citing its head Valentyn Reznichenko.

He called the resumption of activities of entrepreneurs "a return to normal life."

The head of the administration urged everyone who has the opportunity to get to work.

"We need the economy to work. For people to get paid. For Ukraine to become even stronger. For us to survive – a country, a region, a city, a village," Reznichenko said.

