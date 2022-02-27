Economy

18:21 27.02.2022

Damage to environment from fire at KLO oil depot in Vasylkiv estimated at nearly UAH 810 bln, Ukraine preparing lawsuit with UN – minister

2 min read
Damage to environment from fire at KLO oil depot in Vasylkiv estimated at nearly UAH 810 bln, Ukraine preparing lawsuit with UN – minister

Damage to environment from fire at KLO oil depot in Vasylkiv estimated at nearly UAH 810 bln, Ukraine preparing lawsuit with UN – minister

KYIV. Feb 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit to the International Court of Justice for full compensation for damages caused to the environment due to the shelling of the oil depot in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, acting Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets has said.

"According to preliminary estimates, unprecedented environmental losses from a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kriachky, Vasylkiv district, Kyiv region, amount to UAH 810 billion. Experts from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the State Ecological Inspectorate are currently working on accurate calculations. But I am sure that the amount will only increase. We will add it to the total basket of losses inflicted by the occupiers," Strilets wrote on his Facebook on Sunday.

At the same time, he said that now the ecological situation is under control and nothing threatens the life and health of the population.

"And the occupiers will definitely pay for the damage caused to the environment of Ukraine and for all crimes against our state," the minister of natural resources said.

Tags: #klo #damage #international_court_of_justice
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:43 27.02.2022
Employees KLO of KLO oil depot rescue wagons with diesel fuel, gas after missile attack

Employees KLO of KLO oil depot rescue wagons with diesel fuel, gas after missile attack

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

Ferrexpo sends force majeure notices to customers due to suspension of shipments at port

LATEST

Ukrainian medical tourism experts collect info on medical care for Ukrainian refugees abroad

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

EU energy ministers to discuss synchronization of Ukrainian power system with European one, sanctions for Russia - Simson

Finance Minister: We have decided to issue war bonds, possibility of attracting foreign investors being considered

Ukraine consulting with EU on early accession to European power system

Ukraine calls on global technology companies to help stop war by restricting access to their products for Russia

Ukraine asks European telecom regulators to cut off Russian operators from roaming in EU countries

Ukraine turns to IMF for additional funding

National Bank urges Visa, MasterCard to stop servicing cards issued by Russian banks

Boarding and departure of trains continue even during curfew – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD