Damage to environment from fire at KLO oil depot in Vasylkiv estimated at nearly UAH 810 bln, Ukraine preparing lawsuit with UN – minister

Damage to environment from fire at KLO oil depot in Vasylkiv estimated at nearly UAH 810 bln, Ukraine preparing lawsuit with UN – minister

KYIV. Feb 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit to the International Court of Justice for full compensation for damages caused to the environment due to the shelling of the oil depot in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, acting Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets has said.

"According to preliminary estimates, unprecedented environmental losses from a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kriachky, Vasylkiv district, Kyiv region, amount to UAH 810 billion. Experts from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the State Ecological Inspectorate are currently working on accurate calculations. But I am sure that the amount will only increase. We will add it to the total basket of losses inflicted by the occupiers," Strilets wrote on his Facebook on Sunday.

At the same time, he said that now the ecological situation is under control and nothing threatens the life and health of the population.

"And the occupiers will definitely pay for the damage caused to the environment of Ukraine and for all crimes against our state," the minister of natural resources said.