Damage to Ukrainian agricultural sector during two years of war exceeds $10 bln – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Direct losses of the Ukrainian agricultural sector in two years since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion reached more than $10 billion, so it is necessary to accelerate the pace of its restoration to ensure domestic and global food security, Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky said at the Forum for the Future of Agriculture.

He recalled that Ukraine is one of the world leaders in the export of grains and oilseeds and the restoration of the agricultural industry will ensure the stability of world food markets.

"Due to Russian aggression, Ukrainian farmers suffered significant losses. From the destruction of agricultural equipment totaling $5.8 billion to the loss and destruction of livestock farms worth more than $250 million. And international food prices in 2022 increased by about 35%. Only after establishing new export routes, the situation was stabilized. Therefore, support is needed to restore the Ukrainian agricultural sector," the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy quoted him as saying.

The acting minister noted the need for long-term projects to support the Ukrainian agricultural sector. One of them is the Ukraine Facility financial support program for Ukraine from the European Union.

Vysotsky emphasized that increasing production of value-added products is a contribution to the energy security of Ukraine and the European Union. According to him, Ukraine can potentially produce enough bioethanol and biomethane from various types of agricultural waste.

He also pointed out the need to introduce preferential insurance for agricultural producers.