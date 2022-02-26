Economy

EU extends financial restrictions for Russia

The European Union has endorsed the decision to impose further financial restrictions in relation to Russian entities and residents.

"Decision (CFSP) 2022/327 further expands the existing financial restrictions, in particular those on access by certain Russian entities to the capital markets. It also prohibits the listing and provision of services in relation to shares of Russian state-owned entities on Union trading venues," the document published on the Official Journal of the European Union on February 25 said.

Brussels has also moved to prohibit the acceptance of deposits exceeding certain values from Russian nationals or residents, as well as "the holding of accounts of Russian clients by the Union central securities depositories as well as the selling of euro-denominated securities to Russian clients," it said.

