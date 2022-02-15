Economy

18:02 15.02.2022

Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

Lviv Regional State Administration, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, as well as the Rava-Ruska and Dobrosynsko-Maherivska communities, as part of the renewal of the railway connection between Warsaw and Lviv under the Great Construction presidential program, signed a memorandum on the restoration of the European-gauge railway track between Rava-Ruska and the state border, Head of Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"The intentions to build the European-gauge railway track between Rava-Ruska and the state border were confirmed by all parties by an official memorandum. It was just signed in Lviv Regional State Administration, together with me, by members of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, as well as the heads of the Rava-Ruska and Dobrosynsko-Maherivska communities," the head of Lviv region wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He recalled that the joint project, which is being implemented as part of the Great Construction program, provides for construction of the European-gauge railway track between Warsaw and Kyiv through Lviv. Its first stage should be the laying of a new 8-kilometer segment of the narrow-gauge railway between Rava-Ruska and the state border.

"The initiative belongs to us, Lviv region. We plan to start already – with development of design estimates at the expense of the communities and the region. It will cost UAH 4 million," Kozytsky said.

As reported, Lviv region plans to resume the state border-Rava-Ruska European-gauge railway track within two years.

Tags: #poland #railway #lviv_region
