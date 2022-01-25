Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy sees potential in cooperation with the Polish state oil and gas company PGNIG in Western Ukraine, Naftogaz board chairman Yuriy Vitrenko said on Twitter following a meeting with the leadership of this Polish state oil and gas company in Poland on January 24.

"Possibilities for cooperation regarding exploration and production (upstream) in Western Ukraine were discussed," PGNIG said on Twitter.

At the same time, there is no information about other details of this cooperation.

Both companies also noted that the parties discussed joint efforts to stop the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as the risks associated with it.

From the Polish side, head of PGNIG Paweł Majewski and two vice presidents Artur Cieślik and Robert Perkowski took part in the talks.

As reported, at the end of March last year, Naftogaz and PGNiG (Poland) signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of hydrocarbon exploration and production projects, primarily in areas in Western Ukraine bordering the Polish border. In particular, the partners allowed cooperation at Berestiansky site, on which Naftogaz signed a production sharing agreement (PSA) with the government at the end of 2020.