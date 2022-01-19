USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

The United States will continue to support Ukraine and will provide an additional $300 million in 2022, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

At a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Blinken said the United States will continue to support Ukraine that includes defense and security assistance. Such support is given from both sides of the United States. This was evident during the visit of the delegation of senators yesterday, and also during the visit of the delegation of the House of Representatives in December. This is the signal given by the U.S. Congress that the United States continues and will continue to support Ukraine in 2022, and will allocate an additional $300 million.