Economy

11:52 14.01.2022

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

2 min read
Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in a letter sent to the government at the beginning of this year warned of the risks of balancing the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine in the current heating season, which, according to the company, are associated with the problems of forming sufficient natural gas resources for these purposes by Gas Transmission System Operator Ukraine (GTSOU).

In a copy of the document available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Naftogaz notes that, according to the law on the natural gas market, GTSOU must purchase gas for these purposes "in a non-discriminatory and transparent manner and on market conditions."

It notes that the current legislation in no way imposes on the participants in the natural gas market, in particular on Naftogaz, the obligation to provide the balancing service to GTSOU.

According to Naftogaz, GTSOU did not provide, as provided for by European rules, the possibility of trading gas for the needs of balancing the system on liquid exchanges or on its own trading platform.

Naftogaz recalled that the contract between GTSOU and the subsidiary of Naftogaz, Naftogaz Trading gas supply company LLC, on the provision of balancing services by the latter expires on January 19, 2022, and a new similar tender in December 2021 failed due to insufficient interest from market participants in the conditions proposed by GTSOU.

Naftogaz informs that it does not see an opportunity to participate in a new tender for the purchase of balancing services by GTSOU for 2022. According to Naftogaz, the GTS operator, by purchasing the balancing service from Naftogaz, actually resells it to gas market entities (primarily Naftogaz) and receives super profits.

Tags: #naftogaz #gtsou #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 10.01.2022
Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

16:26 03.01.2022
European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

15:28 31.12.2021
Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

14:35 31.12.2021
Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

12:16 28.12.2021
Milk producers ask president to fix gas tariff at UAH 32,000/1,000 cubic meters

Milk producers ask president to fix gas tariff at UAH 32,000/1,000 cubic meters

15:54 24.12.2021
President's Office seeks compromise solution with gas companies to stop abnormal rise in gas prices

President's Office seeks compromise solution with gas companies to stop abnormal rise in gas prices

15:12 24.12.2021
Govt to soon propose support schemes for social product producers with regard to gas price

Govt to soon propose support schemes for social product producers with regard to gas price

16:00 23.12.2021
Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

11:58 23.12.2021
Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

11:33 23.12.2021
Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

LATEST

Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Shmyhal instructs Economy Ministry to create roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises for 2022

Govt limits markup on Ukrainian-made pasta

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

Shabo remains only large enterprise in Ukraine burning grapevine for production processes

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD