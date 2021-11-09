Economy

18:40 09.11.2021

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

DTEK has contracted 600,000 tonnes of coal for the first quarter of 2022, but has a shortage of anthracite for the Luhansk thermal power plant (TPP), DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"In general, in 2021, we imported 2.5 million tonnes of coal. For the first quarter of next year, we have already contracted 600,000 tonnes of coal: supplies from Poland and supplies by sea. We have a problem with supplies of anthracite," he said.

At the same time, Timchenko expressed the hope that at the state level it would be possible to unlock the issue of importing anthracite from the Russian Federation.

He said that the reserves existing at the Luhansk TPP (63,600 tonnes as of November 9) will be enough until December 10-15.

The CEO of DTEK said that deliveries from Poland under the contract by the end of the first quarter of 2022 are expected at 80,000 tonnes per month.

In addition, it is planned to supply 400,000 tonnes from the United States and Colombia in the fourth quarter of this year and 380,000-400,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2022. Prices for "sea" contracts are tied to API2 plus shipping and range from $160 to $250 per tonne.

As reported, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus announced that Russia would stop deliveries of thermal coal to Ukraine from November 1. "We are talking about coal of grade A (anthracite) and T (lean)." According to him, coal of these grades was imported by DTEK, Donbasenergo, as well as Tekhnova, which unites Darnytska, Sumy and Chernihiv CHPPs.

The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation told Interfax that Russia needs to "pay special attention" to ensuring domestic demand for thermal coal, so it was decided to stop supplying coal to Ukraine.

Tags: #timchenko #coal #dtek
