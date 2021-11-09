Economy

17:04 09.11.2021

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

3 min read
Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

 NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, as part of the split of assets of PJSC Ukrnafta with minority shareholders, wants to remain the owner of this company without the participation of Ihor Kolomoisky and his partners in it.

"The reasoning behind the need to split up Ukrnafta includes preparation of Naftogaz for an initial public offering, attracting international partners, and fulfilling the resource potential of Ukrnafta. Naftogaz believes these tasks will be easier if Ukrnafta is not associated with I. Kolomoisky," Naftogaz said in a report published on Tuesday.

Thus, the position voiced by Naftogaz is the opposite of the option proposed in the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders scheduled for November 30, 2021. In accordance with it, it is proposed to transfer part of Ukrnafta's assets to the charter capital of the Ukrgazaktiv LLC created by it, with the subsequent purchase of a 100% stake in it by Naftogaz, the redemption by Ukrnafta from Naftogaz of 27.114 million of its shares (50% and 1 share) and their subsequent cancellation.

Earlier, in January 2021, Naftogaz sent a notice to the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta on the need to start studying and considering the issue of splitting its assets into business areas with minority shareholders.

Naftogaz in its statement also announced its disagreement with the claims of Ukrnafta to recover 9.067 billion cubic meters of natural gas and all income that the NJSC received or could receive from its sale.

"Naftogaz's position has remained essentially unchanged since the first court hearing in this case. Naftogaz stated in this lawsuit that the court shall apply the statute of limitations to Ukrnafta’s claims, as the circumstances to which Ukrnafta refers in the lawsuit were known to it more than three years before the lawsuit was filed… Naftogaz also provided information to the court that earlier in other lawsuits, the company stated the need to oblige Ukrnafta to enter into a sales contract for disputed volumes of gas, taking into account the fact that this gas was consumed by households and that Naftogaz was sending letters to Ukrnafta starting from 2006 with a proposal to enter into a sales contract for the disputed gas," Naftogaz said.

In this regard, Naftogaz does not agree with Ukrnafta's demands on the transfer of disputed gas volumes to it or compensation for the cost of disputed gas volumes at the current market price.

Naftogaz recalled that in February 2021, the Stockholm Court of Arbitration recognized its lack of jurisdiction in a lawsuit filed by Ukrnafta's minority shareholders who wanted to collect more than $6 billion from Ukraine and interest accrued on that amount.

At the same time, Ukrnafta resumed the dispute in the Ukrainian courts, appealing to the Economic Court of Kyiv on April 29, 2021 with a demand to consider this case on merits.

"Naftogaz does not deny the fact that the gas produced by Ukrnafta entered the unified gas transmission system operated by JSC Ukrtransgaz. The bulk of this gas was consumed by households. Naftogaz proved this in court. Ukrnafta, in turn, initially argued that it was not its gas that was used for household needs. Later, Ukrnafta changed its position and admitted that the disputed volumes of gas were supplied for the needs of households and made claims to have the disputed volumes of natural gas returned to it," Naftogaz said.

Tags: #naftogaz #ukrnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 08.11.2021
Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

18:20 29.10.2021
Shareholders of Ukrnafta at meeting on Nov 30 may begin division of assets with Naftogaz

Shareholders of Ukrnafta at meeting on Nov 30 may begin division of assets with Naftogaz

11:38 29.10.2021
Naftogaz plans to get 1 GW of 'green' generation by 2030

Naftogaz plans to get 1 GW of 'green' generation by 2030

15:41 26.10.2021
Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

11:24 26.10.2021
Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

18:32 25.10.2021
Economy Ministry announces competition for selection of four independent members of Naftogaz supervisory board

Economy Ministry announces competition for selection of four independent members of Naftogaz supervisory board

16:09 21.10.2021
Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

11:20 21.10.2021
Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

15:44 20.10.2021
Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

15:21 19.10.2021
Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Ukraine provided with nuclear fuel for 1.5 years ahead - Energy Minister

LATEST

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

State budget deficit in 2021 may come to UAH 170 bln instead of planned UAH 220 bln - KSE

Kremlin directs question about gas storage in Europe to Gazprom

Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Ukraine provided with nuclear fuel for 1.5 years ahead - Energy Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD