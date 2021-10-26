Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

The agreement signed between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Moldovan state-owned company Energocom is a framework agreement, no natural gas supplies are foreseen under it, Director for Integrated Communications of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Maksym Beliavsky has told reporters.

"The signing of a framework agreement does not oblige us to buy or sell. The framework agreement contains an approximate volume, but it is much less than 700 million cubic meters [as reported in the media], and we are writing it only to determine the approximate cost of the contract. I would like to emphasize that the framework does not oblige us to buy or sell at all," he said.

Beliavsky said that if Naftogaz wins the Energocom tender for the supply of gas, the companies will sign an individual agreement. "If there is a deal, we will sign an individual agreement in addition to the framework. As of today, we are participating in all Energocom tenders, but we have not been awarded a contract yet. That is, there are no deals with Energocom as of now," he said.

Earlier, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița denied the Ukrainian media report that the framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Energocom provides for the supply of 700 million cubic meters of gas.