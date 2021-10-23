Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

The Verkhovna Rada may adopt amendments to the regulations in order to avoid dragging out the budget process in the future, head of the parliamentary committee on budget issues Yuriy Aristov told Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Probably, the Servant of the People party will make every effort to ensure that next year there was no such nonsense with a senseless delay in the adoption of the budget," Aristov said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, next plenary week, the MPs will consider the remaining amendments to the draft state budget for 2022 at the first reading, after which there will be a vote as a whole at the first reading.

"Next, the budget conclusions of the Verkhovna Rada will go to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision. Two weeks are given for that. Then the Cabinet submits the amendments again to the Rada Committee on Budget Issues. We analyze them - what has been taken into account, how it has been changed, whether it complies with the Budget Code and are preparing them for consideration in parliament," the MP said.

On October 20, the parliament adopted as a basis the draft resolution On conclusions and Proposals to the Draft Law of Ukraine on the State Budget for 2022. After that, the MPs took advantage of the rules of procedure, which allows, after voting as a basis, to insist on the consideration of their amendments, which were not taken into account by the profile committee.

"Historically, no one has ever used this right, because it is absurd to go this way at the first reading. All factions are represented in the budget committee, which analyzed the amendments and considered them," Aristov said.

"I believe that this approach is a complete carelessness and manipulation. There is no constructiveness in this. The MPs used their parliamentary and airtime for free political advertising," he said.