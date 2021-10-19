Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

Technologies for capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere represent a great opportunity for the oil and gas industry in terms of decarbonization, Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, has said.

"This is a great opportunity for our entire industry to make it so that we will not even be just neutral in terms of carbon emissions, but we will do so that there will be less carbon in the atmosphere. We will really improve the climate situation around the world," Vitrenko said at the VI Kyiv conference of the Newfolk Oil and Gas Consulting Center "Drilling. Intensification. Ecology and Labor Protection."

He noted that there are a large number of wells in Ukraine, in particular oil wells, which can be used to inject captured CO2. Moreover, according to him, this process can increase oil production.

"No doubt, we must implement all these things as much as possible, because it is promising, it is possible to attract investments, this is correct and meets the national interests of Ukraine, which Naftogaz must implement," Vitrenko said.

In addition, he said that the company and international partners are interested in the production of hydrogen from natural gas in Ukraine - blue hydrogen.

"We believe that there is a huge potential in blue hydrogen, while it is cheaper than green. Where it is needed and has at least some economic sense, we must use all opportunities for this," he said.