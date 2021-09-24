Economy

10:39 24.09.2021

PM says country ready for heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the country is ready for the heating season, tariffs will not increase.

"The country is ready for the heating season," he said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The prime minister noted that tariffs for heat and hot water should not increase and the government will help local authorities in this. "The gas price for heating companies will not grow and will remain at the same level (about UAH 7.4 per cubic meter), which will allow not to increase tariffs for heating and hot water, and electricity tariffs from October 1 will be reduced for most citizens, for the rest will remain unchanged," he said.

According to him, gas reserves in storage facilities already exceed 18.5 billion cubic meters, "preparations are under way to increase them."

"Like last year, we will calmly pass through this period, the country will have heating," the prime minister assured.

