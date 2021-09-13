Economy

16:38 13.09.2021

Naftogaz considering possibility of concluding contracts with regional gas suppliers to provide them with process gas – Vitrenko

2 min read
Naftogaz considering possibility of concluding contracts with regional gas suppliers to provide them with process gas – Vitrenko

 NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is considering the possibility of concluding long-term contracts with operators of gas distribution systems (regional gas suppliers) to cover their gas needs for production and technological costs outlays, head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters.

"We are considering the possibility of concluding long-term contracts with operators of gas distribution networks to cover their gas needs for production and technological outlays," the Naftogaz head said.

"We are considering long-term contracts that could cover their needs in a sustainable market way, because these are elements of critical infrastructure. We understand that we cannot deliver the gas we produce to people without gas distribution system operators," Vitrenko said.

Earlier, the head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), Serhiy Makogon, told Interfax-Ukraine that Naftogaz could partially provide regional gas suppliers with domestically produced gas to prevent a sharp increase in distribution tariffs and the final price of gas for the population.

Makogon said that that if we keep the gas price in the gas suppliers' tariff for distribution at the level of UAH 7 per cubic meter, then the regional gas supplying companies will not be able to buy and provide themselves with the necessary volume of gas, and they will take it from the trunk pipelines of the GTSOU.

At the same time, he recalled that Naftogaz sells most of its gas at prices below the current market to thermal generating companies, and also sells it for the needs of households, "therefore, there will not be enough domestic gas for everyone."

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:12 11.09.2021
United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

16:53 07.09.2021
Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

14:16 03.09.2021
Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

09:59 03.09.2021
Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

12:22 28.08.2021
Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

15:24 25.08.2021
Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

12:09 17.08.2021
Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

14:44 27.07.2021
Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

17:19 24.07.2021
Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

11:36 06.07.2021
Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

LATEST

Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Lekhim intends to launch phase one of its plant in Uzbekistan in 2023 – top manager

Renovation of industrial facilities provides opportunities for development of domestic pharma production facilities – expert

Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD