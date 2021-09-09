Economy

15:27 09.09.2021

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

The amount of the second tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Ukraine may exceed $700 million, the Fund's mission is expected in September, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"The second tranche should amount to SDR 500 million, this is about $700 million, but taking into account the skipping of several tranches, the amount may be higher. But more details will be after a discussion with the Fund in September," he said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine's source in the government, this time the head of the mission can personally come to Ukraine.

In the middle of September, Ukraine also expects to receive the second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 600 million. Ukraine received the first tranche of emergency macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 600 million at the end of 2020.

