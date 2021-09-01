Economy

18:19 01.09.2021

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

2 min read
Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Director General of Ukroboronprom state concern Yuriy Husev during his visit to the United States held a number of working meetings with the leading American defense companies, the parties reached agreements on cooperation and signed three agreements totaling $2.5 billion.

According to the press service of Ukroboronprom, negotiations were held with the leadership of the American company Lockheed Martin Corporation, in particular with Vice President Raymond Piselli.

"The result was a decision on cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. We are talking about the development of joint projects and programs, the organization of research and development. The parties also agreed on interaction in the field of compliance - this is important for maintaining a high level of transparency in further cooperation," the report says.

Also, Ukroboronprom will cooperate with Harris Global Communications Inc., a member of the L3Harris Technologies group of companies, which is one of the world leaders in defense technologies.

The signed agreement provides for the implementation of joint projects, in particular for the supply of products in Ukraine, including its further integration into air, land and sea systems.

In addition, agreements were signed with the defense products supplier Global Ordnance and with the international company Day & Zimmermann Lone Star LLC. The latest agreement concerns the development of projects for the modernization and creation of new production facilities with the attraction of foreign capital for the enterprises of Ukroboronprom.

"The agreements reached and the contracts signed bring cooperation between our countries in the defense industry to a new stage and confirm the interest of our American partners in cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry," Husev said.

Tags: #usa #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

13:57 01.09.2021
Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

09:41 01.09.2021
U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

09:21 01.09.2021
Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

16:58 30.08.2021
On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

09:14 30.08.2021
Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

18:21 25.08.2021
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

16:25 25.08.2021
Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

11:05 25.08.2021
Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

15:29 23.08.2021
U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

LATEST

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Polish concern Orlen has actual plan to enter Ukrainian market of oil products – Energy minister

Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

RGC successfully conducts hydrogen tests on gas control equipment in Chuhuiv

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

Haluschenko: Energy Ministry developing new national plan for reduction of emissions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD