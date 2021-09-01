Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Director General of Ukroboronprom state concern Yuriy Husev during his visit to the United States held a number of working meetings with the leading American defense companies, the parties reached agreements on cooperation and signed three agreements totaling $2.5 billion.

According to the press service of Ukroboronprom, negotiations were held with the leadership of the American company Lockheed Martin Corporation, in particular with Vice President Raymond Piselli.

"The result was a decision on cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. We are talking about the development of joint projects and programs, the organization of research and development. The parties also agreed on interaction in the field of compliance - this is important for maintaining a high level of transparency in further cooperation," the report says.

Also, Ukroboronprom will cooperate with Harris Global Communications Inc., a member of the L3Harris Technologies group of companies, which is one of the world leaders in defense technologies.

The signed agreement provides for the implementation of joint projects, in particular for the supply of products in Ukraine, including its further integration into air, land and sea systems.

In addition, agreements were signed with the defense products supplier Global Ordnance and with the international company Day & Zimmermann Lone Star LLC. The latest agreement concerns the development of projects for the modernization and creation of new production facilities with the attraction of foreign capital for the enterprises of Ukroboronprom.

"The agreements reached and the contracts signed bring cooperation between our countries in the defense industry to a new stage and confirm the interest of our American partners in cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry," Husev said.