Ukraine's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 may not be met without intl support – trade rep

Lack of adequate international financial support poses a threat to Ukraine's achievement of the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 to 35% of the 1990 level, Trade Representative of Ukraine, Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said on Facebook.

According to him, otherwise, the level of emissions by 2030 may increase and amount to 37% to 42% of the 1990 level.

"Comparing the horizon of commitments (ten years) and the previous experience of Ukraine, which has been suffering from a number of macroeconomic and security crises since 2014, the level of greenhouse gas emissions in the period up to 2030 may increase and amount to 37% to 42% of greenhouse gas emissions from the 1990 level," Kachka said.

He said the goal of Ukraine's Second Nationally Determined Contribution to Paris Climate Accord is achievable in all spheres of the economy under the following conditions: maintaining and improving the access of key trading partners to foreign markets; pursuing a sustainable and predictable trade policy and the absence of restrictions and barriers from the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (Appendix I) and other countries that may apply similar restrictions and barriers; availability of access to financing for climate modernization projects from the governments of developed countries, the private sector, international financial organizations and any other donors.