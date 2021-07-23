Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko and Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. of the United States in Ukraine, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State George Kent discussed the continuation of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government's tax initiatives proposed by in the resource bill No. 5600 during a meeting on Friday.

"The parties discussed the continuation of the program of cooperation with the IMF, the reform of state-owned banks, the economic situation in Ukraine, tax initiatives within the framework of bill No. 5600," the ministry's website said on Friday.

The Minister of Finance said that he considers the continuation of cooperation with the IMF to be his main priority in this position.

The U.S. representative assured that the United States is committed to support Ukraine in the implementation of reforms.