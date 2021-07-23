Economy

18:33 23.07.2021

Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

1 min read
Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko and Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. of the United States in Ukraine, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State George Kent discussed the continuation of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government's tax initiatives proposed by in the resource bill No. 5600 during a meeting on Friday.

"The parties discussed the continuation of the program of cooperation with the IMF, the reform of state-owned banks, the economic situation in Ukraine, tax initiatives within the framework of bill No. 5600," the ministry's website said on Friday.

The Minister of Finance said that he considers the continuation of cooperation with the IMF to be his main priority in this position.

The U.S. representative assured that the United States is committed to support Ukraine in the implementation of reforms.

Tags: #usa #finance_minister #marchenko #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:17 21.07.2021
IMF to implement 'Continuing Fiscal Reforms in Ukraine' project until 2023

IMF to implement 'Continuing Fiscal Reforms in Ukraine' project until 2023

12:17 20.07.2021
U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

11:22 20.07.2021
Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

10:18 20.07.2021
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

11:23 16.07.2021
U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

19:12 15.07.2021
IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

14:23 15.07.2021
Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

18:45 09.07.2021
Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

14:48 09.07.2021
Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

12:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

NBU revises inflation forecast from 8% to 9.6%

Rivneazot will repair and launch nitric acid workshop in two weeks - Group DF

SFS shall undergo audit in relation to liquidation by Aug 25 - prime minister

LATEST

Smart Holding considers AMCU decision to cancel permission to buy 29.8% of Kharkivoblenergo shares unreasonable

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

NBU revises inflation forecast from 8% to 9.6%

Ukraine, Italy agree on additional permits for intl transport

Rivneazot will repair and launch nitric acid workshop in two weeks - Group DF

Farmak pharmaceutical company to invest EUR 30 mln in building innovative R&D center in Kyiv

SFS shall undergo audit in relation to liquidation by Aug 25 - prime minister

MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

System for monitoring, reporting, verification of emissions shall be fully operational in 2022 – minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD