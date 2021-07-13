Economy

09:55 13.07.2021

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is monitoring the situation in the country's electricity market, now it is under control, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"What is happening on the electricity market is under control. We are monitoring the situation related to this incident, although the word "incident" is not very correct. We understand what is happening there," he told reporters in Kyiv.

Asked whether the NSDC will raise the issue of the collapse of prices on the electricity market, Danilov said "whether it will be necessary for this to have a meeting of the NSDC - I cannot say now. The president, as the head of the NSDC, makes the final decision on the agenda."

As reported, from July 2 to July 4, the price of electricity in the day-ahead market decreased by almost 3.5 times compared to the price on July 1 - from UAH 1,451/MWh to a historic low in 2021 at UAH 426.06/MWh.

The NEURC and the AMCU are investigating the actions of a number of market participants during this period in order to identify manipulations.

