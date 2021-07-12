Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses a direct threat to the energy security of the European Union countries, and also says that Germany's support in restoring country's territorial integrity and sovereignty is important for Ukraine, the presidential press service has said.

"The interlocutors paid special attention to the issue of Nord Stream 2. The President of Ukraine stressed that its commissioning poses a direct threat to the energy security of the EU," the report said.

Zelensky noted the importance of supporting Ukraine by the next Federal Government of Germany on the issue of restoring sovereignty and territorial integrity, promoting the EU's unity on European integration of Ukraine and Ukraine's membership in NATO.

The parties also discussed the further development of trade and economic cooperation and the establishment of a closer partnership.

"Germany is one of the most important trade and investment partners of Ukraine," the President said.

In addition, the parties discussed the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Zelensky stressed the importance of further practical support from the European Union, in particular Germany, in providing vaccines to the population of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky also noted that more than 60% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to the EU. "During the Revolution of Dignity, Ukrainians had demonstrated their commitment to European values and readiness to uphold them," the report said.

The head of state informed about the security situation in Donbas, especially in the context of the concentration of Russian troops and armament along the Ukrainian state border.

"He also stressed the importance of intensifying the negotiation process to achieve peace in Donbas within the Normandy format and the Minsk process," the report said.

Zelensky thanked for the warm welcome and stressed that the most important thing for him is the friendly relations between Ukraine and Germany.