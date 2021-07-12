Economy

09:55 12.07.2021

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

2 min read
Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses a direct threat to the energy security of the European Union countries, and also says that Germany's support in restoring country's territorial integrity and sovereignty is important for Ukraine, the presidential press service has said.

"The interlocutors paid special attention to the issue of Nord Stream 2. The President of Ukraine stressed that its commissioning poses a direct threat to the energy security of the EU," the report said.

Zelensky noted the importance of supporting Ukraine by the next Federal Government of Germany on the issue of restoring sovereignty and territorial integrity, promoting the EU's unity on European integration of Ukraine and Ukraine's membership in NATO.

The parties also discussed the further development of trade and economic cooperation and the establishment of a closer partnership.

"Germany is one of the most important trade and investment partners of Ukraine," the President said.

In addition, the parties discussed the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Zelensky stressed the importance of further practical support from the European Union, in particular Germany, in providing vaccines to the population of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky also noted that more than 60% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to the EU. "During the Revolution of Dignity, Ukrainians had demonstrated their commitment to European values and readiness to uphold them," the report said.

The head of state informed about the security situation in Donbas, especially in the context of the concentration of Russian troops and armament along the Ukrainian state border.

"He also stressed the importance of intensifying the negotiation process to achieve peace in Donbas within the Normandy format and the Minsk process," the report said.

Zelensky thanked for the warm welcome and stressed that the most important thing for him is the friendly relations between Ukraine and Germany.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:03 12.07.2021
Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

17:14 10.07.2021
Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

16:57 09.07.2021
Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

16:19 09.07.2021
Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

10:58 07.07.2021
Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

18:06 05.07.2021
Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

16:30 05.07.2021
Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

11:45 05.07.2021
Zelensky: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

Zelensky: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

09:52 05.07.2021
Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

10:05 01.07.2021
Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

More than half of contracts for state defense procurement of 2021 concluded last year – Urusky

LATEST

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

More than half of contracts for state defense procurement of 2021 concluded last year – Urusky

Demand for five-year eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia for $300 mln at 7.875% double supply

There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

Novinsky announces dropping out of negotiation process on purchase of Nash TV channel by Smart Holding

Over 90% of foreign workers do not regret staying in Poland during pandemic – poll

Energy Ministry initiates introduction of black list of unfair electricity market participants to restrict their participation in bidding on bilateral contracts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD