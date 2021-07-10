Economy

09:09 10.07.2021

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

1 min read
Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Military retirees in Ukraine will receive a monthly allowance of UAH 2,000 from July 1, and the minimum pension will be set at UAH 3,854, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"It is envisaged from July 1 to provide a monthly allowance in the amount of UAH 2,000 for almost 400,000 retired military personnel, and to set a minimum pension payment at the level of UAH 3,854," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #military #pension
