Economy

12:10 06.07.2021

Ukraine, China agree to cooperate in infrastructure construction

Ukraine, China agree to cooperate in infrastructure construction

Ukraine and China have signed an intergovernmental agreement providing for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and the promotion of joint projects in the infrastructure construction sector, as well as the raising of Ukrainian funds on concessional terms from the People's Republic of China.

According to the statement on the website of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 30, the relevant agreement was signed by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao.

Among the priorities of cooperation are rail transit, airports, ports, communications and municipal engineering.

Under the agreement, Ukraine and China will encourage companies and financial facilities in both countries to cooperate actively in the construction of infrastructure facilities, as well as to promote closer economic ties between the two countries and to provide necessary assistance and accompaniment in the implementation of joint projects.

The agreement also provides for the mobilization of funds on concessional terms from the Government of the People's Republic of China necessary for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

As a result of the joint consultations, the sides will approve potential cooperation projects, which will be supported by PRC funds.

09:50 06.07.2021
United States to transfer some vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX program – embassy

09:06 06.07.2021
Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

15:34 03.07.2021
Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

15:21 03.07.2021
Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

13:24 03.07.2021
Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

11:38 03.07.2021
Ukrainian Embassy in United States announces ongoing work in U.S. Congress to approve aid packages to Ukraine for 2022

17:50 02.07.2021
Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

16:49 02.07.2021
Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

16:43 02.07.2021
Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

15:46 02.07.2021
Ukrainian-U.S. exercise Sea Breeze 2021 ongoing in Black Sea

