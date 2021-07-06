Ukraine, China agree to cooperate in infrastructure construction

Ukraine and China have signed an intergovernmental agreement providing for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and the promotion of joint projects in the infrastructure construction sector, as well as the raising of Ukrainian funds on concessional terms from the People's Republic of China.

According to the statement on the website of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 30, the relevant agreement was signed by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao.

Among the priorities of cooperation are rail transit, airports, ports, communications and municipal engineering.

Under the agreement, Ukraine and China will encourage companies and financial facilities in both countries to cooperate actively in the construction of infrastructure facilities, as well as to promote closer economic ties between the two countries and to provide necessary assistance and accompaniment in the implementation of joint projects.

The agreement also provides for the mobilization of funds on concessional terms from the Government of the People's Republic of China necessary for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

As a result of the joint consultations, the sides will approve potential cooperation projects, which will be supported by PRC funds.