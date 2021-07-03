Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

The Russian government has expanded a list of products prohibited from importation from Ukraine, amending a resolution of December 29, 2018.

A resolution of June 28, 2021, which has been published on the Russian official legal database website, states that the expanded list of prohibited goods has been supplemented with ice cream, other kinds of edible ice, mineral water, carbonated waters containing sugar additives and other sweetening or flavoring agents, ready-to-eat soups and bouillons, and semi-finished food products.

The Russian government also restricted the importation of malt, palm oil and its fractions in containers with a net weight of 20 tonnes, ready-to-eat or preserved meat products, meat by-products, and ready or preserved crustaceans. From now on, any shipments of full fat cacao paste, pasta, popcorn, foods like muesli produced on the basis of unroasted corn flakes, ketchup and other tomato sauces, mayonnaise, or products necessary to prepare sauces from Ukraine to Russia will be outlawed.

The ban also applies to cake meals (seed meals) and any products used as feed for livestock, certain kinds of wood products, and transport packaging.

These decisions have been adopted in accordance with the Russian president's executive order of October 22, 2018, On the Use of Special Economic Measures in View of the Unfriendly Measures of Ukraine in Relation to Citizens and Legal Entities of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Russian government issued a resolution on December 29, 2018, banning imports of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) and malt beer, sunflower oil, safflower oil, and cotton oil and their fractions from Ukraine.

Also, the list of prohibited food imports from Ukraine now includes extracts and juices of meat, fish or shell fish, mussels and other aquatic invertebrates, ready-to-eat or preserved fish, sturgeon roe and its surrogates, canned vegetables, fruits, nuts, jams, fruit jellies, candied fruit jellies, mashed fruits or nuts, pastes, and fruit and vegetable juices.

Sweets made of sugar (including white chocolate) which do not contain cocoa, chocolate and other ready-to-eat cocoa-containing foods, bread, pastries, cakes, biscuits, cookies, and other bread and flour confectionary goods may not now be imported from Ukraine, either. The ban includes any shipment of wines, including strong wines, ethanol, alcoholic tinctures, liqueurs, and other alcoholic drinks.

The ban also applies to certain types of machinery and equipment for agriculture and for the food and pharmaceutical processing industries.

Apart from that, there is a ban on shipments of several food products from Ukraine introduced as part of a food embargo which began on January 1, 2016 (including meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, fish and fish products, vegetables, fruit, and salt).