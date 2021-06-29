Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy is ready to take ownership and management of state-owned combined heat and power plants (CHPP), head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Next, there are state-owned thermal power plants, which are owned by the SPF. We say 'transfer to us, because this is the most problematic segment in this market. They are even worse at the settlement level than private CHPPs or those run by private companies'," he said.

At the same time, Vitrenko recalled that Naftogaz will be able to invest in CHPPs to improve energy efficiency only if they are transferred to the company's charter capital, and not just to management.

"The solution to this problem with energy efficiency is not just words from the declaration, it is a real investment that helps use less gas and produce the same amount of heat: to patch holes in heating networks so that we do not heat the asphalt and the surrounding air," he noted.

At the same time, he admitted that Naftogaz in the future could become a partner for private thermal power plants, helping them in energy efficiency.

As reported, in early June, Vitrenko said that Naftogaz is considering the option of creating a sub-holding in the field of heating, which may include three areas: biomethane production (BMS production), energy efficiency and heat supply (TPP and CHPP).