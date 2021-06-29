Economy

12:52 29.06.2021

Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

2 min read
Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy is ready to take ownership and management of state-owned combined heat and power plants (CHPP), head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Next, there are state-owned thermal power plants, which are owned by the SPF. We say 'transfer to us, because this is the most problematic segment in this market. They are even worse at the settlement level than private CHPPs or those run by private companies'," he said.

At the same time, Vitrenko recalled that Naftogaz will be able to invest in CHPPs to improve energy efficiency only if they are transferred to the company's charter capital, and not just to management.

"The solution to this problem with energy efficiency is not just words from the declaration, it is a real investment that helps use less gas and produce the same amount of heat: to patch holes in heating networks so that we do not heat the asphalt and the surrounding air," he noted.

At the same time, he admitted that Naftogaz in the future could become a partner for private thermal power plants, helping them in energy efficiency.

As reported, in early June, Vitrenko said that Naftogaz is considering the option of creating a sub-holding in the field of heating, which may include three areas: biomethane production (BMS production), energy efficiency and heat supply (TPP and CHPP).

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:26 25.06.2021
Naftogaz revises drilling plans to increase gas production - Vitrenko

Naftogaz revises drilling plans to increase gas production - Vitrenko

13:08 24.06.2021
Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

16:03 11.06.2021
SFS raids Naftogaz in case of VAT evasion for UAH 2.7 bln

SFS raids Naftogaz in case of VAT evasion for UAH 2.7 bln

13:17 09.06.2021
Naftogaz begins documenting Gazprom's abuse of dominance in gas market – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz begins documenting Gazprom's abuse of dominance in gas market – Naftogaz head

19:05 08.06.2021
Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

12:52 29.05.2021
Naftogaz opposes lifting U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 project

Naftogaz opposes lifting U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 project

19:03 26.05.2021
Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

17:46 20.05.2021
Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

13:43 20.05.2021
Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

17:32 19.05.2021
Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

LATEST

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

Firtash's Group DF enterprises continue to operate despite NSDC sanctions

Half of Ukrainians ready to completely abandon use of cash in future - study by Mastercard

EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

PM instructs relevant ministries, departments to explain land market launch

Ukraine will receive $350 mln under agreement with World Bank - Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD