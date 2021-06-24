Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

The technical completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that the pipeline will start working, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Even if the construction is completed, then this gas pipeline shall be certified, without this it cannot work. There are appropriate certification sanctions. Accordingly, the United States can make sure that this certification does not take place," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Vitrenko, even the receipt of the certification by the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG project as an independent operator does not mean that the pipeline will start working.

"For this gas pipeline to work, a lot more is needed: there must be companies that reserve capacities, so that someone buys gas that goes through this pipeline. And all this can also be subject to appropriate sanctions from the United States," Vitrenko added.

The Naftogaz CEO said that during his recent visit to the United States, he discussed the possibilities of stopping the project with congressmen, since the White House has not yet applied the most effective sanctions.

"Therefore, the issue that we are discussing with congressmen is additional legislation, which will nevertheless make the president's office impose these sanctions. On the other hand, we are negotiating with the president's office so that they change their decision and impose these effective sanctions," he said.

Vitrenko also said that most of the sanctions can be applied not to the gas pipeline itself, but to the companies working with it and operating cash flows.

"What is the point of any sanctions? The United States says: if you want to deal with this company or this person, then we will not deal with you. You cannot use our banking system, work with our American companies," the head of the company said.