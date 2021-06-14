Economy

18:28 14.06.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 39 mln of profit in May

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in April-May reaches a profit; in particular, in April the company received UAH 35 million of profit, and in May – almost UAH 39 million, the company's press service reported with reference to acting Board Chairman Ivan Yuryk on Monday.

"We are confidently heading for stable profitability. For the second month in a row, the company is completing its work with a profit – in May we received a profit of almost UAH 39 million. We continue to improve operational work and develop the cargo segment, which is the main source of profitability for our company," the press service said, citing Yuryk.

At the same time, the head of the company clarified that in January, Ukrzaliznytsia, amid the fight against the financial crisis and the fight against the pandemic, worked with a loss of UAH 693 million, in February – UAH 534 million, and in March – UAH 448 million.

According to him, a positive trend in the growth of financial receipts is recorded due to the implementation of an anti-crisis plan in the company, the improvement of operational work in the cargo segment, an increase in the volume of freight traffic, as well as a weakening of quarantine measures in the country. In addition, receipts from passenger traffic were increased due to new voyages and the revitalization of the holiday season. So, in May they amounted to more than UAH 585 million, in April – almost UAH 344 million, in March – about UAH 364 million.

 

