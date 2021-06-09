Economy

13:17 09.06.2021

Naftogaz begins documenting Gazprom's abuse of dominance in gas market – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has begun documenting Russian Gazprom's abuse of a dominant position in the gas market, Naftogaz Chief Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"It was necessary to establish new facts of violations, file a complaint with the European antimonopoly body and launch a new arbitration. We are doing this now," he said on ICTV TV channel.

Vitrenko said that the idea of creating a consortium to manage the Ukrainian gas transmission system will not be of substantive interest to its potential participants, while Gazprom is blocking access to the purchase of Russian or Central Asian gas for its transit through the territory of Ukraine.

"We made European rules to work with Gazprom according to European rules. This means that other companies could get access to the transit capacities of the Ukrainian gas transmission system," the CEO of the Naftogaz said.

