Economy

15:49 01.06.2021

DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

2 min read
DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

DTEK is considering the possibility of expanding its oil and gas business in Ukraine, CEO of the company Maksym Timchenko has said in an interview with the Ekonomichna Pravda edition.

"We are constantly studying the deposits of all available players on the market. That is, we are open to expanding our business, without exception, with all players, including state-owned companies. If there are such opportunities not only for acquisitions, but also for joint activities, some kind of joint projects in exploration and production, we are ready for this," he said.

According to Timchenko, in particular, the assets of Geo Alliance group for DTEK are "a potential area of our interest." At the same time, he did not comment on the details of the negotiations.

As reported, in 2020 DTEK Oil and Gas increased natural gas production by 10.8% (by 180 million cubic meters) compared to 2019, to 1.84 billion cubic meters. In 2021, the company plans to increase gas production to 2 billion cubic meters.

Geo Alliance produced 203 million cubic meters of gas in 2020.

Geo Alliance is under the mandate of the international investment and consulting group EastOne, which unites the assets of Victor Pinchuk. In 2012, EastOne announced a strategic partnership between Geo Alliance and Arawak Energy Ukraine BV, part of the Vitol group of companies, one of the largest operators in the world energy market.

Tags: #timchenko #dtek #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 01.06.2021
DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

16:36 06.05.2021
DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

11:50 05.05.2021
Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

11:53 28.04.2021
DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

09:28 28.04.2021
Shebelynka gas refinery for first time carries out maintenance work without stopping refining

Shebelynka gas refinery for first time carries out maintenance work without stopping refining

16:07 27.04.2021
PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

12:14 30.03.2021
Ukraine should refrain from returning to control over gas prices, solve problem of imbalance in energy - IMF

Ukraine should refrain from returning to control over gas prices, solve problem of imbalance in energy - IMF

12:32 27.03.2021
Regional Development Ministry announces checks of all filling stations in Ukraine

Regional Development Ministry announces checks of all filling stations in Ukraine

18:04 23.03.2021
Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

10:58 10.03.2021
Agro Gas Trading LLC delivers record volumes of JSC OPP’S products across the internal market

Agro Gas Trading LLC delivers record volumes of JSC OPP’S products across the internal market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

LATEST

After launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia to disconnect Ukraine completely from transit to EU – Zelensky

Pivdenne Design Bureau signs contract with European company ISILaunch to launch Sich-2-30 into orbit

EBRD prepares to finance some bioenergy projects under program with cost nearing $55 mln

U.S. diplomats welcome cooperation between Ukravtodor, Bechtel Corporation during construction of Kyiv bypass road

Ukraine to cut 69 of 111 state defense enterprises - dpty defense minister

Naftogaz opposes lifting U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 project

Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Ukravtodor to cooperate with US Bechtel Corporation in building Kyiv bypass road

Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens financial reporting in form of open data

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD