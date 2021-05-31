Economy

10:12 31.05.2021

U.S. diplomats welcome cooperation between Ukravtodor, Bechtel Corporation during construction of Kyiv bypass road

1 min read
U.S. diplomats welcome cooperation between Ukravtodor, Bechtel Corporation during construction of Kyiv bypass road

The United States Embassy in Kyiv has congratulated Ukravtodor and the U.S. Bechtel Corporation on signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the implementation of a project to build a bypass road around Kyiv.

Investment in infrastructure is key to our country's economic growth, the embassy said in a Twitter post published on Sunday.

"This will help Ukraine become a more prosperous, democratic, & secure state," the U.S. diplomats said.

As reported, on May 28, the State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) and U.S. Bechtel Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the implementation of a project to build a bypass road around Kyiv.

"The Kyiv bypass road is one of the key objects of the president's Big Construction program, because its creation will help solve the painful transport problems of Kyiv, improve international road traffic. Joint work of Ukravtodor and one of the leaders of infrastructure projects in the world will find the best technical and financial solutions for the implementation of the project," the press service said, citing Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Tags: #bechtel_corporation #united_states #ukravtodor
