Economy

14:41 28.05.2021

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

1 min read
Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Belarus is introducing an individual licensing regime for a number of Ukrainian goods for six months, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"According to recent information, Belarus has introduced an individual licensing regime for the import of a number of Ukrainian goods: confectionery, chocolate, juice, beer, chipboard and fiberboard, wallpaper, toilet paper and packaging, bricks, ceramic tiles, glass ampoules, agricultural machinery for sowing, washing cars and furniture. This decision was approved by resolution of the Council of Ministers of Belarus No. 292 dated May 26," the trade representative wrote on Facebook on Friday. He said that the decision will enter into force ten days after its publication and is designed for six months.

"Such actions are groundless and discriminatory. The individual licensing regime means manual control over the import of Ukrainian products to Belarus. The government is consulting with manufacturers to eliminate the negative consequences of the discriminatory actions of the Belarusian government," Kachka said.

 

Tags: #belarus #licensing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:04 28.05.2021
Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

15:27 26.05.2021
Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

09:29 26.05.2021
Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

12:28 25.05.2021
Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

18:36 24.05.2021
Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

09:16 24.05.2021
Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

10:12 14.05.2021
MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

14:48 20.04.2021
Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens financial reporting in form of open data

Kernel plans to cooperate with partners on about 500,000 ha by 2025

Farmak makes it to rating of five most sustainable companies

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD