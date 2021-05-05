Economy

11:50 05.05.2021

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

1 min read
Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine began pumping natural gas into its underground storage facilities (UGS) on April 30, 2021, according to the operational data of JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to the calculations of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, last Friday net injection exceeded net withdrawal from UGS facilities by 1.86 million cubic meters. In particular, storage facilities were replenished on April 30 by 3.85 million cubic meters with a withdrawal of 1.99 million cubic meters.

The injection continued on May 1 - it amounted to 5.74 million cubic meters with the selection of 0.01 million cubic meters.

Thus, from the heating season 2020/2021 Ukraine came out with reserves of 15.291 billion cubic meters (April 29), season 2019/2020 - 15,784 billion cubic meters (March 26), season 2018/2019 - 8.745 billion cubic meters (April 4), season 2018/2019 - 7.435 billion cubic meters (April 8), 2017/2018 season - 8.1 billion cubic meters (March 22), and season 2016/2017 - 8.438 billion cubic meters (April 6).

Tags: #ukraine #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 05.05.2021
Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

09:25 05.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

13:27 04.05.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

12:26 04.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

11:12 03.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

11:57 30.04.2021
Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

11:04 30.04.2021
Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

19:04 28.04.2021
United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

14:47 28.04.2021
Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

LATEST

Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

Low level of starting qualifications is most acute problem in labor market in construction industry – expert

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD