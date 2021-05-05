Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine began pumping natural gas into its underground storage facilities (UGS) on April 30, 2021, according to the operational data of JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to the calculations of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, last Friday net injection exceeded net withdrawal from UGS facilities by 1.86 million cubic meters. In particular, storage facilities were replenished on April 30 by 3.85 million cubic meters with a withdrawal of 1.99 million cubic meters.

The injection continued on May 1 - it amounted to 5.74 million cubic meters with the selection of 0.01 million cubic meters.

Thus, from the heating season 2020/2021 Ukraine came out with reserves of 15.291 billion cubic meters (April 29), season 2019/2020 - 15,784 billion cubic meters (March 26), season 2018/2019 - 8.745 billion cubic meters (April 4), season 2018/2019 - 7.435 billion cubic meters (April 8), 2017/2018 season - 8.1 billion cubic meters (March 22), and season 2016/2017 - 8.438 billion cubic meters (April 6).