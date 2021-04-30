Economy

09:06 30.04.2021

President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

2 min read
President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 1060-IX of December 3, 2020 (bill No. 2458) on the settlement of issues in the provision of housing and communal services, including the unblocking of tariffs of heating companies, according to data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, the purpose of the document is to improve the current legislation in the field of housing and communal services, as well as to resolve issues related to the need for the co-owners of multi-apartment buildings to make decisions on the model of contractual relations with utility service providers.

In an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Head of the NEURC Valeriy Tarasiuk noted that the adoption of the bill would allow heating enterprises to apply economically justified tariffs established by the NEURC.

"We have set economically justified tariffs for all our licensees, but due to a conflict in legislation, they cannot apply them. Because these final tariffs must be established after certain procedures, in particular, after the conclusion of all written agreements with consumers for heat supply," he explained.

Also, the law is important for Ukraine's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

The scope of the law includes services related to the supply of heat and hot water, centralized water supply and sewerage, as well as household waste treatment, and does not apply to services related to the supply and distribution of electricity and gas.

Tags: #law #tariffs #heating
