Economy

15:51 28.04.2021

Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

1 min read
Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

At the Wednesday meeting, the Ukrainian government decided to dismiss Head of the board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev, and temporarily, for a year, to appoint Yuriy Vitrenko as the head of the company, who is now acting Energy Minister and previously was Executive Director of Naftogaz, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Vitrenko will be appointed for a year. The powers of the supervisory board have also been suspended," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to Naftogaz's charter, the appointment and dismissal of the head of the board is carried out in accordance with the proposals of the supervisory board, which are submitted on the basis of decisions of the supervisory board on the election and termination of the powers of the board's head. According to Interfax-Ukraine, the supervisory board did not give such personnel recommendations.

In turn, Kobolev said he learned about his "dismissal" from the media and did not write a relevant statement.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:23 28.04.2021
Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

11:15 28.04.2021
Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

18:58 27.04.2021
Naftogaz head positively evaluates loan market for company

Naftogaz head positively evaluates loan market for company

17:40 27.04.2021
Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

16:07 27.04.2021
PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

09:46 14.04.2021
Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

17:03 13.04.2021
Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

09:50 08.04.2021
Vitrenko continues to serve as Energy Minister – ministry

Vitrenko continues to serve as Energy Minister – ministry

18:37 02.04.2021
Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

15:27 30.03.2021
Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

Misen announces plans to recover hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars from Ukraine over increase in gas royalties

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

LATEST

Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Misen announces plans to recover hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars from Ukraine over increase in gas royalties

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

Shebelynka gas refinery for first time carries out maintenance work without stopping refining

Farmak's brand value estimated at $94.09 mln in 2021

EBRD, IAEA to continue work within new International Chornobyl Co-Operation Account for decommissioning NPP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD