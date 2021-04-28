Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

At the Wednesday meeting, the Ukrainian government decided to dismiss Head of the board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev, and temporarily, for a year, to appoint Yuriy Vitrenko as the head of the company, who is now acting Energy Minister and previously was Executive Director of Naftogaz, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Vitrenko will be appointed for a year. The powers of the supervisory board have also been suspended," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to Naftogaz's charter, the appointment and dismissal of the head of the board is carried out in accordance with the proposals of the supervisory board, which are submitted on the basis of decisions of the supervisory board on the election and termination of the powers of the board's head. According to Interfax-Ukraine, the supervisory board did not give such personnel recommendations.

In turn, Kobolev said he learned about his "dismissal" from the media and did not write a relevant statement.