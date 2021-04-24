Economy

16:34 24.04.2021

Bogdan Corporation to supply six trolleybuses to Czech Republic following results of 2020 tender

2 min read
Bogdan Corporation to supply six trolleybuses to Czech Republic following results of 2020 tender

Bogdan Corporation, in a consortium with Czech company Tram For Envi, will supply six new autonomous trolleybuses for the transport company in Jihlava (the Czech Republic) following a tender in which the consortium was declared the winner almost a year ago, the corporation said on its Facebook page on Saturday with reference to the Czech media.

"For the first time, the Ukrainian manufacturer has managed to penetrate the Czech market with new trolleybuses. The signing of the contract can be seen from the data in the register of contracts. The contract was signed almost a year after the transport company Jihlava had declared the association the winner. The purchase will be financed through a European subsidy," the Czech ezine Zdopravy.cz quoted Bogdan corporation as saying.

According to the contract, the Bogdan T70120 trolleybuses must be adapted to the requirements of the Czech market, in particular, the electrical equipment for them must be supplied by the Czech company Cegelec. The delivery time is estimated at 14 months.

The Czech newspaper notes that before that, for many years, only Škoda Electric had won contracts for the supply of trolleybuses, and the arrival of other manufacturers began to lead to significant price reductions.

As reported, in May 2020, a tender proposal of Bogdan Corporation in a consortium with Czech TRAM FOR ENVI s.r.o. was declared the best in a tender to supply six trolleybuses fitted with traction batteries for autonomous running for a transport company of Jihlava (the Czech Republic). The Czech-Ukrainian consortium offered trolleybuses for CZK 71.4 million (about EUR 2.64 million) or CZK 11.9 million for one trolleybus (EUR 440,300) with an estimated purchase amount of being CZK 82.74 million (EUR 3.06 million).

At the same time, Škoda Electric, which participated in the tender, offered a price of CZK 82.17 million (EUR 3.04 million) or CZK 13.695 million for a trolleybus.

Tags: #czech_republic #bogdan_corporation #trolleybuses
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 20.04.2021
Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

12:00 19.04.2021
Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

11:55 19.04.2021
Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

18:49 05.01.2021
Purchases of trolleybuses by Ukrainian cities in 2020 grows by 72% – AllTransUA

Purchases of trolleybuses by Ukrainian cities in 2020 grows by 72% – AllTransUA

18:53 06.07.2020
Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

15:46 28.04.2020
EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

15:01 04.02.2020
Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

12:10 28.12.2019
E-catalog of Ukrainian burial sites presented in Czech Republic

E-catalog of Ukrainian burial sites presented in Czech Republic

14:05 30.11.2019
Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

15:34 19.11.2019
Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

Finance Ministry proposes to raise tax on carbon dioxide emissions 3-fold, on water pollution 10-fold in eight years

NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

LATEST

It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

Servant of People plans to organize extraordinary session to vote for Energy Minister

Finance Ministry proposes to change criteria for land valuation in settlements by 2023

Price of VRIs and eurobonds of Ukraine rises following news of withdrawal of Russian troops

AMCU allows Datagroup to buy three companies of Volia

Kyivstar will provide digital solutions for development of infrastructure projects in Ukrainian cities

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

S&P downgrades JSC Ukrainian Railways to 'CCC'

Finance Ministry proposes to raise tax on carbon dioxide emissions 3-fold, on water pollution 10-fold in eight years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD