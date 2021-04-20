Economy

14:36 20.04.2021

Energy Ministry considers it expedient to eliminate imbalance in RES structure in Ukraine developing wind, bioenergy

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine considers it expedient to achieve the target indicators for the development of renewable energy in Ukraine primarily through the use of the unrealized potential of wind and bioenergy, Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko said during the conference on transition from the feed-in tariff to market conditions, organized by the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association.

According to Boiko, at the beginning of 2021, the total installed capacity of electricity producers from renewable sources (RES) in Ukraine was 8.4 GW, of which the share of wind power plants (WPP) accounted for only 1.2 GW. At the same time, wind farms in 2020 produced only 2 times less electricity than solar power plants (SPP), despite the much more significant advantage of the latter in the installed capacity.

At the same time, according to the deputy energy minister, wind energy has a number of advantages over solar.

"It is wind energy that can play a key role, given the reduction in the cost of technologies and an increase in the utilization of installed capacity, significant wind potential, the availability of land areas, as well as a more interesting generation profile from the point of view of the power system," Boiko explained.

According to him, the share of renewable energy sources in the total balance of electricity production in Ukraine in 2020 amounted to 12.4%, and in 2021 it will exceed 13% - an indicator that, according to the Energy Strategy of Ukraine for the period up to 2035, the country should achieve only by 2030 and 25% by 2035.

In this regard, the Ministry of Energy considers it necessary to focus on achieving a 25% share of renewable energy sources in Ukraine by 2030, with this indicator fixed in the relevant strategic documents.

According to the legislation, the term for the provision of the feed-in tariff for wind farms under construction ends by the end of 2022, in connection with which the Ministry of Energy plans to introduce instead of it such mechanisms for supporting renewable generation for work in the electricity market as contracts for difference (feed-in-premium), as well as guarantees of origin of electricity (certificates) from alternative sources.

