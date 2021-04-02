Economy

17:27 02.04.2021

Energy Efficiency Agency, profile association sign memo of cooperation to develop hydrogen energy

Energy Efficiency Agency, profile association sign memo of cooperation to develop hydrogen energy

The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving and the Ukrainian Hydrogen Union signed a memorandum of cooperation in the development of hydrogen energy, the agency said on its website on Friday.

The parties agreed to work together to identify and remove legislative barriers to the introduction of hydrogen technologies and to develop partnerships in this area with the EU, the United States and others.

"Ukraine is considered by the European Union as one of the strategic partners in the development of hydrogen energy. Taking into account our potential, we have every chance to integrate into Europe's hydrogen plans and must create conditions for the effective functioning of this market," Head of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency Kostiantyn Hura said. He added that, together with the Ministry of Energy and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), work on the Hydrogen Energy Development Strategy until 2050 is underway.

According to President of the Ukrainian Hydrogen Union Oleksandr Repkin, there are a number of common initiatives that are planned to be implemented for the development of the hydrogen economy.

Tags: #hydrogen #energy
