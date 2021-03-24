Lviv plans to open two Regus locations in 2021 – IWG Plc director

The international operator of office solutions IWG Plc will expand its flexible office network in the Ukrainian capital by three locations and enter the regions in 2021, Director of IWG Plc in Ukraine Yulia Lytvynenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, we have three locations in the negotiation process. With a good forecast, if everything goes well, two of them will be opened this year, another one next year. Outside the capital, there are two locations in Lviv, I believe they will be opened this year. Two more cities are at an early stage of negotiations, but openings are possible at the end of this year or early next," Lytvynenko said.

IWG Plc is primarily interested in million-plus cities for expansion. "Odesa and Dnipro are interested, we are looking closely at Zaporizhia and Kharkiv. I think that Odesa and Kharkiv will be in the near future," the company's director said.

The IWG (formerly the Regus Group) is a global operator of leading office space providers, established in 2016 as a holding group for various companies with flexible workspaces, and is listed on London Stock Exchange. The group's head office is located in Switzerland.

It is represented in more than 110 countries, some 1,000 cities and 3,300 locations.

In Ukraine, the first Regus office center (Horizon Tower on Shovkovychna Street in Kyiv) was opened by the group in 1998. In March 2021, the IWG Plc network in the country is represented by two brands: Regus and Spaces in 11 business centers: Horizon Tower, Kyiv Podil, Gulliver, Horizon Park Business Center, Podil Heritage, IQ center, Silver Breeze, Forum West Side, Avenue 53 and others.