State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has authorized the new Ukrainian airline Bees Airline to operate flights on 31 routes - 15 regular and 16 charter.

The corresponding orders of March 22 were published on the agency's website.

So, from March 28 (for an unlimited period), Bees Airline is allowed to operate regular flights Kyiv-Tbilisi (Georgia)-Kyiv with a frequency of four times a week and Kyiv-Yerevan (Armenia)-Kyiv with a frequency of twice a week.

From May 1 (for an unlimited period): Kyiv-Heraklion (Greece)-Kyiv (three flights per week), Kyiv-Rhodes (Greece)-Kyiv (two flights per week).

From May 24 (for an unlimited period): Kyiv-Burgas (Bulgaria)-Kyiv (four flights a week).

From June 1 (for an unlimited period): Kyiv-Batumi (Georgia)-Kyiv (seven flights per week), Odesa-Tbilisi-Odesa (two flights per week), Kyiv-Araxos (Greece)-Kyiv (one flight), Lviv-Rhodes-Lviv (two flights), Kyiv-Alicante (Spain)-Kyiv (two flights), Kyiv-Barcelona (Spain)-Kyiv (three flights), Kyiv-Tirana (Albania)-Kyiv (two flights), Kyiv-Varna (Bulgaria)-Kyiv (one flight), Odesa-Yerevan-Odesa (two flights), Kyiv-Larnaca (Cyprus)-Kyiv (three flights).

The airline's charter network will include routes in the following directions (from March 28 to October 30, 2021): Kyiv-Mombasa (Kenya)-Kyiv, Kyiv-Marsa Alam (Egypt)-Kyiv, Lviv-Marsa Alam-Lviv, Kyiv-Hurghada (Egypt)-Kyiv, Lviv-Hurghada-Lviv, Kyiv-Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt)-Kyiv, Lviv-Split (Croatia)-Lviv, Kyiv-Antalya (Turkey)-Kyiv, Lviv-Antalya-Lviv, Odesa-Antalya-Odesa, Kharkiv-Antalya-Kharkiv, Kyiv-Bodrum (Turkey)-Kyiv, Kyiv-Tivat (Montenegro)-Kyiv, Kryvy Rih-Tivat-Kryvy Rih, Lviv-Tivat-Lviv, Kharkiv-Tivat-Kharkiv.

Currently, Bees Airline already operates charter flights from Kyiv and Lviv to Egypt.

As reported, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine issued an operator certificate to Bees Airline on March 12, 2021.

Bees Airline made its first charter flight from Kyiv to Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) by order of the tour operator Tez Tour Ukraine on March 18, 2021.