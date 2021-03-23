Economy

11:30 23.03.2021

State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

2 min read
State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has authorized the new Ukrainian airline Bees Airline to operate flights on 31 routes - 15 regular and 16 charter.

The corresponding orders of March 22 were published on the agency's website.

So, from March 28 (for an unlimited period), Bees Airline is allowed to operate regular flights Kyiv-Tbilisi (Georgia)-Kyiv with a frequency of four times a week and Kyiv-Yerevan (Armenia)-Kyiv with a frequency of twice a week.

From May 1 (for an unlimited period): Kyiv-Heraklion (Greece)-Kyiv (three flights per week), Kyiv-Rhodes (Greece)-Kyiv (two flights per week).

From May 24 (for an unlimited period): Kyiv-Burgas (Bulgaria)-Kyiv (four flights a week).

From June 1 (for an unlimited period): Kyiv-Batumi (Georgia)-Kyiv (seven flights per week), Odesa-Tbilisi-Odesa (two flights per week), Kyiv-Araxos (Greece)-Kyiv (one flight), Lviv-Rhodes-Lviv (two flights), Kyiv-Alicante (Spain)-Kyiv (two flights), Kyiv-Barcelona (Spain)-Kyiv (three flights), Kyiv-Tirana (Albania)-Kyiv (two flights), Kyiv-Varna (Bulgaria)-Kyiv (one flight), Odesa-Yerevan-Odesa (two flights), Kyiv-Larnaca (Cyprus)-Kyiv (three flights).

The airline's charter network will include routes in the following directions (from March 28 to October 30, 2021): Kyiv-Mombasa (Kenya)-Kyiv, Kyiv-Marsa Alam (Egypt)-Kyiv, Lviv-Marsa Alam-Lviv, Kyiv-Hurghada (Egypt)-Kyiv, Lviv-Hurghada-Lviv, Kyiv-Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt)-Kyiv, Lviv-Split (Croatia)-Lviv, Kyiv-Antalya (Turkey)-Kyiv, Lviv-Antalya-Lviv, Odesa-Antalya-Odesa, Kharkiv-Antalya-Kharkiv, Kyiv-Bodrum (Turkey)-Kyiv, Kyiv-Tivat (Montenegro)-Kyiv, Kryvy Rih-Tivat-Kryvy Rih, Lviv-Tivat-Lviv, Kharkiv-Tivat-Kharkiv.

Currently, Bees Airline already operates charter flights from Kyiv and Lviv to Egypt.

As reported, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine issued an operator certificate to Bees Airline on March 12, 2021.

Bees Airline made its first charter flight from Kyiv to Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) by order of the tour operator Tez Tour Ukraine on March 18, 2021.

Tags: #bees_airline #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:42 23.03.2021
Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

12:55 23.03.2021
Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

11:56 23.03.2021
Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

09:14 23.03.2021
Ukraine records 11,476 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,044 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 11,476 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,044 recoveries – Stepanov

19:56 22.03.2021
Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

09:49 22.03.2021
Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

09:13 22.03.2021
Ukraine reports 7,893 new COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,893 new COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in past 24 hours

12:58 20.03.2021
Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

11:16 20.03.2021
Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

11:14 20.03.2021
More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

LATEST

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

Infrastructure Ministry approves $ 200 mln project for Ukrainian Danube Navigation to build fleet for work on Dnipro

Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Ministry of Economy proposes to send UAH 200 mln a year to support movie networks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD