Merkel urges Ukrainian govt to continue fight against corruption, judicial and land reforms

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to continue work on fighting corruption in the country, judicial and land reforms.

"We see the progress of reforms, whether it concerns tender purchases, whether it concerns digitazing, digitalization. But I want to say, and you know it yourself, that some steps still need to be taken, and I understand that it is very difficult. For example, I mean the fight against corruption, the courts, and also the land market," said Merkel, opening the fourth German-Ukrainian business forum, which takes place online on Friday.

The Chancellor urged Shmyhal to continue this course of reforms and noted that Germany welcomes the laws adopted in Ukraine that relate to investments and which give investors more guarantees to protect their investments. According to her, this course is very important, this also applies to cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

"The implementation of these reforms, association with the EU - the EU's macro-financial assistance also depends on this. I understand that the path your government is taking is difficult, not easy, but at the same time, it brings Ukraine closer to the EU, and also a step for step leads to the mutual opening of markets, because these reforms are investments in the future in economic, political and social terms," Merkel said. The Chancellor stressed that Germany is one of the closest partners of Ukraine.

"We firmly stand for the protection of territorial integrity of Ukraine. It is important for us that the EU responds appropriately to the annexation of Crimea, which took place seven years ago. The reaction was unequivocal, decisive and it remains so, although there are skeptics, and we are doing everything to ensure that it remains so," Merkel said.

She said that Germany and Ukraine have close bilateral relations in various fields.

"Germany is the largest humanitarian donor in Ukraine. More than 110 wounded Ukrainian military were treated in German hospitals, we also support the reform of decentralization. Also, within the framework of cooperation projects, the federal government has agreed to allocate funds in the amount of more than EUR 500 million since 2014. Also, the reform of decentralization, transfer of authority to the local level - this is very important for me, and I hope that this reform will continue to be successful," Merkel said.

The Chancellor said that the German experience of abandoning coal and transforming regions can be useful in Ukraine.

"The proximity of Ukraine to the European market is a very valuable, important factor. Our trade turnover in 2019 increased to EUR 7.7 billion. Of course, last year the coronavirus pandemic canceled our plans. This applies not only to Germany and Ukraine, but also to the economy in other countries, but I am confident that thanks to the progress of vaccination, we will nevertheless increase the pace again. Therefore, we are working to ensure that societies and economies recover from the consequences of the pandemic as soon as possible, overcome them," she said.