Economy

15:35 18.03.2021

Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

2 min read
Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, represented by Minister Vladyslav Krykliy, and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, represented by Minister Marius Skuodis, have agreed to cooperate in the development of passenger and freight rail transportation, as well as in the development of digital solutions for the exchange of permits for international road transportation.

The signing of the agreements took place within the framework of the official visit of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda to Ukraine, according to the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Increasing the volume of container traffic and further liberalization of bilateral and transit road transportation are among our key priorities for cooperation. I am glad to welcome the signing of relevant agreements that will significantly expand and consolidate this cooperation," Krykliy said.

According to him, this will contribute to a further increase in the volume of container freight traffic by the combined transport trains Viking and Containerships Train, as well as to increase competition in the transportation of goods by the North-South transport corridor.

In addition, cooperation between the two countries in the development of digital solutions for the exchange of permits for international road transportation will make it possible to analyze the legal and technological possibilities of obtaining such permits in an electronic format.

Tags: #transportation #lithuania
